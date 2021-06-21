Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working out how to realign his squad for next season and one of the areas he is looking at is full-back.

It looks like Brandon Williams, who has a contract to 2024, will go out on loan.

Meanwhile, the future of Diogo Dalot is uncertain.

United have already rejected a loan request from AC Milan because it did not contain an obligation to buy.

Solskjaer likes Dalot and has kept in touch with him all year, including since his recent call-up to the Portugal Euro 2020 squad.

It is possible Dalot could stay next season. Equally, Solskjaer might try and use the 22-year-old, who still has two years left on his present deal, to generate revenue for other transfer targets.

United have enquired about Kieran Trippier but are way off Atletico Madrid's asking price, which is thought to be about 40m euros. (£34m).