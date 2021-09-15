Team news: Liverpool v AC Milan

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Wednesday's opening Champions League Group B match at Liverpool with an Achilles tendon problem.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 in October, made a goalscoring return from injury in Sunday's Serie A win over Lazio, but had "some inflammation" afterwards, said AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

Liverpool will be without teenage midfielder Harvey Elliot following surgery on the ankle injury he suffered in the Reds' 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday.

Seven-time European champions Milan are making their first appearance in the Champions League since 2014 and head to Anfield with a 100% record in the Italian top flight after winning their first three fixtures this season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Kopp said Group B, which also contains Atletico Madrid and Porto, is the "strongest group we've had since I've been at Liverpool."

Pick and share your Liverpool XI to face AC Milan here