Crystal Palace v Brighton: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Brighton (won two, drawn two), though both victories in this run have come away from home.
Brighton have won just one of their last seven away games against the Eagles in all competitions (drawn four, lost two), though they are unbeaten in their last three at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace have had fewer shots on target than any side in the Premier League this season (11). However, they’ve scored five goals, giving them the best goals to shots-on-target ratio in the competition this term (45%).