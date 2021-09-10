Arsenal have reportedly identified Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 24, as the ideal long-term replacement for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - but the Moroccan is determined to stay at the Spanish club. (La Colina de Nervion - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, boss Mikel Arteta is happy Ainsley Maitland-Niles has stayed with the Gunners, and revealed he held private talks with the 22-year-old after the midfielder publicly expressed a desire to leave the club in the summer. (Mirror), external

Arteta has also suggested English midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, could train with his former side Arsenal while he attempts to find a new club following his release by Bournemouth. (Mirror), external

