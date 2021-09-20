Brighton rock as Foxes rue their luck

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Anyone who witnessed Brighton's travails last season will find it difficult to begrudge them the kind of luck they enjoyed in their victory over Leicester.

The Seagulls became almost infamous last season for dominating games but finding ways to draw or even lose them, with expected goals metrics suggesting they should have finished in the top five, rather than fifth-bottom.

There was no debating they deserved their two-goal lead against the Foxes, even if their opener came about via a hotly debated penalty, but they needed a lot of fortune to hold out for the result.

Defeat was harsh on Leicester - even though they offered little in the first hour - as they completely dominated the final half-hour at the Amex.

It was bad enough that the video assistant referee failed to spot Neal Maupay's hold on Jannik Vestergaard that led to the Leicester defender handling for the controversial spot-kick.

But they then saw two equalisers ruled out for debatable offside calls against Harvey Barnes.

Nonetheless, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers must address the Foxes' defensive issues after a sixth defeat in nine, dating back to last season.