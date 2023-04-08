Hearts 0-2 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

The talk revolves entirely around Robbie Neilson and how, if given the chance, he can turn Hearts around.

Completely devoid of confidence and shaky at the back, they've been hammered by injuries and inconsistency from key players.

As a result, the atmosphere around Tynecastle turned toxic. Already under tremendous pressure, the boos started after about 20 minutes.

Heads dropped, and when the second St Mirren goal went in the stadium just about emptied.

There don't seem to be any players in the current starting 11 that are capable of turning a result around and responding to going behind.