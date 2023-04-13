After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Neil Allcock, Peak District: Francis Lee - too many moments to mention but watched him play for Manchester City many, many times and saw him help us win the First Division, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup. Great player, perhaps only superseded at City by Sergio Aguero and now Haaland.

Matt, Derby: Sergio Aguero is the best striker I've seen in person, the raw power and instant burst of speed were his trademark, coupled with low centre of gravity, nimble feet and strength on the ball. He scored great goals, not just lots of goals. Until Haaland, I think only Alan Shearer comes close to Aguero in terms of the best Premier League strikers.

Vaughan, Fleet: Nicolas Anelka for Manchester City at Maine Road against Manchester United. I have never seen a football player look so graceful at full speed. The only other athlete that I saw look the same was British runner Steve Ovett.

Read more of your suggestions here