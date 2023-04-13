Naismith on finishing third, his future & Snodgrass
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Steven Naismith has been speaking to the media for the first time since being appointed interim Hearts manager.
Here are the key lines from Naismith as he prepares for Saturday's Edinburgh derby with Hibernian.
Finishing third in the Premiership for a second successive season would be "nice" for Hearts but is not the "be all and end all".
He wants to be a manager and has been given a great opportunity but isn't looking beyond the summer.
Naismith consulted Scotland manager Steve Clarke before taking the interim role at Tynecastle.
Telling Robert Snodgrass his time at the club was over was "very difficult" but the decision had been made.
Naismith believes he can get an "instant reaction" from the squad and says a good example is how how Ange Postecoglou turned Celtic around after a torrid start.