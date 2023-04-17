Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

When asked if Chelsea are broken at the moment, he said: "We are not where we want to be".

Lampard was "comfortable" with owner Todd Boehly going into the dressing room after Saturday's defeat and added: "It shows passion and that's the first thing that I like".

He has "no doubt" the Stamford Bridge crowd will create a positive atmosphere and Lampard said: "It is up to us to engage the crowd because they can help us for sure".

Defeat tomorrow will not be the end of Chelsea's season because "whatever the result, it is important we keep working to the end".

On Real Madrid, he said: "They have a great coach who I understand very well" along with "individual talent that can win a game in any moment".

