Lampard on Boehly, Stamford Bridge crowd and Real Madrid

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • When asked if Chelsea are broken at the moment, he said: "We are not where we want to be".

  • Lampard was "comfortable" with owner Todd Boehly going into the dressing room after Saturday's defeat and added: "It shows passion and that's the first thing that I like".

  • He has "no doubt" the Stamford Bridge crowd will create a positive atmosphere and Lampard said: "It is up to us to engage the crowd because they can help us for sure".

  • Defeat tomorrow will not be the end of Chelsea's season because "whatever the result, it is important we keep working to the end".

  • On Real Madrid, he said: "They have a great coach who I understand very well" along with "individual talent that can win a game in any moment".

Sign up for Chelsea notifications