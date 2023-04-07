Erik ten Hag said it is his job to make sure his players have the passion and mentality he expects, but that they must show it every game.

The Dutchman was pleased with his side's "passion and desire" in their midweek win over Brentford, but said that has to be the norm.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Everton, he said: "You have to do it every game. That needs preparation but it has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United, so that is the demand.

"No ifs or buts, you have to do it and that is the responsibility that the players have to deliver when you play for Manchester United. You have to be accountable.

"It’s about demands. We have to match standards always. It’s about a culture that you only can be a player for Manchester United when you match those standards.

"You have to do it always. When you are not absolutely top you can do it once, but from a player who is playing at the top, competing for trophies, competing for winning the Premier League, you have to do it always, consistent.

"It’s our job to bring that mentality in."