Injured pair Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams are still unavailable for Southampton.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is also likely to remain sidelined because of his shoulder injury, while this game comes too soon for Tino Livramento.

Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland is fit to return for Manchester City.

Like Haaland, Phil Foden missed the win over Liverpool following surgery for acute appendicitis.

Predict the Southampton line-up

Who makes your Man City starting XI?