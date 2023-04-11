Edinburgh derby could have given Neilson and Hearts 'shot in the arm'

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart believes that Robbie Neilson should have been entrusted to guide the club to the end of the season despite their recent slump.

Neilson was sacked following the 2-0 loss to St Mirren, a fifth defeat in six league games.

"There’s no doubt that the form has been dire," Stewart said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast. "I don't think anyone could have foreseen a drop-off as dramatic as this, and it becomes more difficult with each passing week to see how Robbie was going to turn it around.

"The derby game though - I don’t think there was any better game to get a shot in the arm and turn things around.

"The big issue here is the guaranteed [European] football that comes with third place if Celtic or Rangers win the cup, and that is what has panicked and spooked the board. It looked like it was a stick-on for so long, and now it looks in jeopardy.

"Anyone that comes in is going to be short-term until the end of the season, and you cannot guarantee that it’s going to have the desired effect and turn things around.

"I just think with everything Robbie has done, and the track record that he has at the club, that he would have been given until at least the end of the season to try to rectify things.”