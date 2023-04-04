Former Spurs and Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart believes Feyenoord coach Arne Slot would be a "good option" to succeed Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager.

Feyenoord have an eight-point lead in the Dutch top flight.

Van der Vaart told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "He's going to be the champion this year, he is one of the biggest talents as a coach and he would be the ideal trainer for Ajax, but [going between] Feyenoord and Ajax is always a problem. It's a good option for Tottenham."

Van der Vaart also expressed a degree of surprise that Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been put in temporary charge of Spurs while the club searches for a new manager.

"It's always like this, they have a contract and when the club gives you the chance to take the job, of course he wants it," he added.

"I'm a little bit surprised because Ryan Mason took the [caretaker] job a few years ago and has much more experience I think. The players know him, he knows the club perfectly and I really thought they would go for that choice."

