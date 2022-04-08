Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I didn't know what headline to write. I didn't know what punch to use. Truth be told, I wish I had the calmness of former Manchester City player Nedum Onouha on BBC Radio Manchester on Friday morning.

When asked if he is excited, he replied: "Erm, excited? I'm not sure, but it does make for a very good occasion."

How moderate. He later did add that, as a player, he could control the game - but now he's retired he's nervous because it's out of his control. Fair enough.

The truth is, I'm more ex-City midfielder Michael Brown. Like a little child.

"It's going to be fill tilt, full throttle, full nerves, full energy," he told me on Tuesday.

Will it decide the Premier League? No. I think both teams have some pretty big games coming up. For City, it's Wolves and West Ham away. For Liverpool, they've still got Manchester United and Spurs.

Will it have a large say as to who wins the Premier League? Yes. Four points, with a win, for City will give them a nice cushion. Lose, and it's Liverpool who seize the momentum.

It comes slap bang in the middle of a crucial fortnight for the Blues - and that only adds to it all. So far, this is the biggest game of City's season.

