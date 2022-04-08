The nerves are setting in for both sets of supporters before Everton face Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off.

While the Toffees are now just one point above the relegation zone after their midweek defeat by Burnley, at the other end of the table United need to win to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Everton fan Matt Jones from the Blue Room podcast told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's all getting very scary.

"There are a lot of supporters who thought maybe this isn’t really going to happen and that Everton would find a way to pull themselves out of this, but on Wednesday the nature of that defeat and performance, and the fact that we are now a point above the relegation zone with an utterly brutal run of fixtures coming up, has really hammered it home for some people.

"I imagine a lot of people will be going to Goodison Park with a real sense of trepidation and there are going to be a lot of nerves around."

United fan Aaron Cikaya said: "When you play for a club like Manchester United you always want to be in the biggest club competition in the world in the Champions League, so of course it’s going to be very important to try and get those three points.

"You look around and see Arsenal have two very crucial injuries, Spurs have very important games coming up as well, so this could be the perfect opportunity for us to get those three points and qualify for the Champions League."