Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Pick of the stats

Brentford have beaten Chelsea for the first time in nine meetings, since a 3-1 away win in the top flight in February 1939.

The Bees' 4-1 win, is the joint-biggest Premier League away victory for a newly promoted team against a side starting the day in the top three of the table (also Leeds 3-0 Aston Villa in October 2020).

Chelsea lost by three or more goals in a Premier League London derby at Stamford Bridge for just the second time, after a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in April 1997.