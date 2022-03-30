Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has "done his chances of making the World Cup squad no harm" after starting for England and scoring the opening goal against Ivory Coast at Wembley, according to ex-Three Lions keeper Rob Green.

Watkins was called up as a late replacement to the squad when Tammy Abraham pulled out, and marked his first international start with his second goal for his country.

"He needs to keep his form improving over the next six months, as that position behind Harry Kane as the second striker, is one of the few question marks for Gareth Southgate," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

Fellow Villa man Tyrone Mings also scored and played the full 90 minutes, with former England defender Jonathan Woodgate saying the centre-back positions are also "up for grabs".

"John Stones and Harry Maguire are Southgate's first choice," he said. "There are Mings and Conor Coady as third and fourth choice, but really it's wide open."

