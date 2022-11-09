St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We're aggrieved because there is five seconds to go and the ball goes into our box and we don't defend it. It's a wonderful strike, I'm more aggrieved with the amount of time that was played, six minutes is hard to take but we can only control our controllables and we didn't defend the cross.

"I thought we were excellent in horrible conditions and our (second) goal deserved to win the game.

"We have come so far and a bit of realism shows that a lot has been improved at the football club."