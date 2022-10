The Red Kop podcast team talk about how hopes for a turning point in the season are fast diminishing after Liverpool's trip to Arsenal, the impact of the Luis Diaz injury and what can be expected at Rangers.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Giulia Bould and Paul Salt talk to Neil Atkinson, host of The Anfield Wrap, and Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV.

