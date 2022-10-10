'﻿Palace's league position is false on the way they have played'

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson says C﻿rystal Palace's league position doesn't reflect their performances this season.

P﻿alace are 15th in the Premier League after Sunday's win over Robinson's former club Leeds United.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Palace have been excellent this season. They have played really well without getting the results they deserve.

"They have been great under Vieira and have an identity. They have veered away from just trying to stay in the Premier League under a Roy Hodgson-type manager to completely changing the style and way of playing.

"To have Vieira come in and completely overhaul everything to bring in the players he has, I have been so impressed with them this season.

"Their league position for me is false on the way they have played. I think Palace will cause a lot of teams problems."

