Klopp on Ajax, Thiago, injuries and finding form
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before his side face Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Here is what the Liverpool boss has had to say about the Champions League fixture:
Ibrahima Konate has trained over the last two days and is available to “play minutes” after overcoming injury, as is Darwin Nunez.
Joel Matip and Thiago are both not available.
Asked if Thiago is ruled out for the weekend match against Leeds, Klopp said: “I hope not but who knows.”
Klopp said Liverpool were in a “good moment” before the weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest and put recent below-par form down to “a mixture of things”.
The German manager pointed to the club’s injury record several times but added: “Do I expect us to play better consistently? Yes. Am I ready to make the necessary steps to get there? Yes. Very good performances on a level don’t fall off trees. We are working on it, trying to turn each screw. We know it’s a difficult situation. I think it makes sense to be optimistic. That’s what I am.”
In referencing Ajax’s recent form – which features three wins in their last eight games in all competitions - Klopp said: “They are a really good team. They are in transition. Can you ever remember a moment where transition was quick enough for the outside world? I don’t think it has ever happened.”
Asked if he feels Liverpool are closer to clicking as a team than some think, Klopp said: “You need consistency in a line-up and we can’t do that. We have played really good a couple of times but we are not without problems. Our squad is not too small, we have just too many injuries.”