With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Manchester City player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

G﻿er Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Sergio Gomez: This is a difficult one as nearly all of City's squad will be at the World Cup - providing their country qualified. Newcomer Gomez would be my wildcard prediction as he has been a star of the underage teams in the past but has yet to be capped at senior level.

Injuries do occur and if he is playing regularly for City he may yet be an option for Luis Enrique.

﻿R﻿ead the full piece here