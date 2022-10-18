M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

I﻿t's only been 16 days since Bruno Lage was sacked, granted - but is Wolves' managerial search dragging on a touch too long?

W﻿ith first choice Julen Lopetegui's family situation precluding him from taking the vacant role, Wanderers have seemingly lurched from one alternative to another over the past fortnight.

I﻿n fairness to caretaker duo Steve Davis and James Collins, they have got a tune out of the squad with a vital win over Nottingham Forest and a decent display, even in defeat, at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

B﻿ut there are just four Premier League games between now and the World Cup break, with three of those - Leicester and Brighton at home, Brentford away, - crucial to Wolves' hopes of pulling away from the relegation places.

O﻿f course, the number one quandary for any manager at Molineux - permanent or temporary - to solve is the lack of goals, just five now in Wolves' opening 11 games, even if they did at least end a near eight-hour away drought at Palace.

R﻿uben Neves was unlucky not to add to their tally at Selhurst Park and they did look more threatening than in most of their matches this season but Wolves still need more support for him, Adama Traore and Diego Costa going forward.