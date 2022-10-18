N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It was a disappointing performance and result at Anfield.

It created headlines around the world that Manchester City lost an away game for the first time in over a year and it also lifted Liverpool to five points above the relegation zone, so credit and congratulations to them.

It’s always difficult to comment on any tactical or positional changes Pep Guardiola makes for any particular game when we don’t know anything about his thinking, what has taken place on the training ground or any discussions within the group prior to the match.

Having said that, playing three at the back and then Phil Foden on the left and Joao Cancelo on the right as wing-backs did not work. In addition, Kevin de Bruyne was also playing out of position and was not at his best.

On a positive note Bernardo Silva was excellent and put in yet another shift.

With no game midweek due to the postponement of our match against the league leaders, it gives Pep and the team the opportunity to re-group, have a rest and go again against Brighton on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what changes in formation, tactics and approach they make at the weekend.