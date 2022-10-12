Relieved Werner says Leipzig 'got off lightly'

RB Leizpig scorer Timo Werner says his side “got off pretty lightly” when Celtic failed to turn their first-half chances into goals on Tuesday.

The Germans took command after the break and moved second in Champions League Group F, while ending Celtic’s top-two hopes, with Werner and Emil Forsberg on target in the final 15 minutes.

“It was an insane crowd I don’t think our victory was undeserved,” said Werner. “Scoring a goal in such an atmosphere is always amazing.

"We got off pretty lightly when Celtic were putting us under pressure, but we found the breakthroughs we needed at the end.”

Mangaer Marco Rose admits being able to regroup at the interval was key.

"It was an excellent game in an excellent stadium with amazing fans," he said.

"After 20 minutes we welcomed Celtic on to us and the stadium got louder. We talked about a few things at the break and I thought we very quickly dominated in the second half."