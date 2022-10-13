Everton manager Frank Lampard says he has spoken to Anthony Gordon about the number of cards he is picking up.

The 21-year-old forward has been booked five times in his last seven Premier League games, meaning he is banned for this weekend's game against Tottenham.

"I am more worried about his whole game and just working with him on that front," said Lampard. "The booking thing has been a small part of that too.

"I don't want to lose him for a game so that's the reality of it. Also, if you get an early booking it changes the aspect of the game.

"The modern game is so fast you could get a red so there are obvious reasons why you would want to address that and I've spoken with him about it."