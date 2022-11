Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy has been named in Australia's 26-player squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Mooy, who joined Celtic in the summer, is in line to appear at consecutive World Cups for the Socceroos.

The 32-year-old has over 50 caps for his country and has featured frequently for Celtic since captain Callum McGregor's injury.

Former Celtic star, Tom Rogic, has not made Graham Arnold's final squad.