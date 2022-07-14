Leeds United are still waiting for a response from Club Brugge after making a bid for Charles de Ketelaere, although the striker would prefer a move to AC Milan, who are also in talks with the club. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter), external

AC Milan have offered 30m euro (£25m) for the 21-year-old but Leeds have made a bid of 37m euros (£31m). (Calciomercato), external

The Whites are also interested in signing midfielder Juan Mata, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season. (AS - in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column