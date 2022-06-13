Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Leicester this summer and where the Foxes need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Geoff: I think we need a good window. Last year started off promising then ended poorly. Personally I would like to see two midfielders come in. Ideally James Ward-Prowse and Domenico Berardi. Also two defenders, a centre-back and full-back. Rodgers needs to seriously consider his playing style. It isolates the strikers and is predictable. The “crab” style of football has to go.

Matt: Brendan Rodgers talked of a summer rebuild. The chairman stated some player trading is to be done so expectations are high for good transfer movement. However, nothing has happened so far. I am expecting at least quality first-team positions to be filled for right-wing, central midfield and centre-back. Nervous for this to be achieved correctly, delay waiting on Youri Tielemans in/out deal?

Jake: Leicester are in a better place then most of our fans realise. Expectations among some fans are high after our recent successes but we are battling it out for the 'best of the rest' spot away from the top six. There is talk of a mini clear-out and Tielemans looks certain to leave. Incomings will be players with potential looking for a stepping stone.

Gavin: Our weakness is that it is too easy to score against us. I could score against Leicester’s defenders and goalkeeper. We desperately need a new goalkeeper, centre-back and a playmaking midfielder. Players were signed last summer that haven’t been used enough (Patson Daka) as well as ones that aren’t good enough (Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard). Big summer ahead!

Michael: Leicester need to play much quicker from the back, a lot of the time it is walking pace. We should be trying to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, Brennan Johnson from Forest and a big striker like Chris Wood to allow us to change our style of play when required.

Have your say here