West Ham determined to keep Rice

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Raheem Sterling, and with owner Todd Boehly now getting involved in negotiations, it will be interesting to see what deals he can do.

One of the players they are linked with most often is West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, who used to be in Chelsea's academy before he was released.

However, Rice still has two years left on his contract and the Hammers have the option to extend that for an additional season.

The word from the Hammers camp is unequivocal. Rice is going nowhere.