Will Everton lose Richarlison and Gordon this summer?

Losing Richarlison and Anthony Gordon in the same transfer window would be devastating for Everton fans, according to Matt Jones from the Blue Room Podcast, external.

Both players have been linked with a move to Tottenham in what could be a £100m deal.

On Gordon, Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a little bit surprising, to be honest, and one that when it came out I was a bit shocked by.

"The more you think of it, when you look at the way in which that lad stuck his head above the parapet last season and took responsibility on his shoulders is a huge testament to his character and his talent. You can see why someone like Antonio Conte values those qualities and would want to have a look at him.

"Talent-wise, work ethic-wise he’s got a lot - but at this moment in time I think it might be a bit too early for him to make that move to a Champions League club."

Jones said that while Richarlison is Everton's best and most adored player, selling him to fund the club's transfers this summer might be what's needed.

"It feels to me like that is the right move to make. If anything, I think Richarlison has probably given Everton a couple of years more than a lot of people would have expected," he added.

"Everton have made a lot of signings for a lot of big money in recent years which didn’t work out, but that one has.

"He’s thrust himself into life on Merseyside. He's embraced the fanbase. He gives the occasion bit of needle back to our local rivals. Most importantly, he’s been a wonderful player and somebody who has shown a lot of work ethic at a time when you couldn’t say the same for every Everton player."

