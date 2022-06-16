Picking out Chelsea's key dates

After their season opener against Everton at Goodison Park, Chelsea host Tottenham on 13 August in their first match at Stamford Bridge.

The reverse fixture against Spurs is on 25 February.

Other noteable home games for the Blues include Liverpool (17 September), Manchester United (22 October), Arsenal (5 November) and Manchester City (2 January).

West London derbies against Fulham take place at Craven Cottage on 10 September and Stamford Bridge on 4 February.

Thomas Tuchel's side host newly promoted Bournemouth on Boxing Day, and see out their season with a home match against Newcastle United on 28 May.