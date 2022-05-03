'I will be back stronger than ever'
- Published
Huge thank you for all of the messages I’ve received in the past few days. I’ve had amazing support from across the world of football - but particularly from Leeds and Northern Ireland. I’d also like to thank Dr Williams, Dr Sarraf and the medical team at @LUFC— stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) May 3, 2022
2/2— stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) May 3, 2022
The support I’ve received has meant the world to me and my family. Now it’s time to focus on my rehab, I will be back from this stronger than ever. In the meantime I’ll be supporting my teams every step of the way. #MOT #GAWA
