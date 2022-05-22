Man City v Aston Villa confirmed team news
Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the Manchester City side that started last week's draw at West Ham, with John Stones and Phil Foden coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jack Grealish.
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Subs: Carson, Ake, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.
Aston Villa show two changes, with goalkeeper Robin Olsen making his Villa debut replacing Emiliano Martínez, and Philippe Coutinho in for Carney Chukwuemeka.
Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.
Substitutes: Sinisalo, Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.