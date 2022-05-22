Man City v Aston Villa confirmed team news

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the Manchester City side that started last week's draw at West Ham, with John Stones and Phil Foden coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jack Grealish.

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Carson, Ake, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.