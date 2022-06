Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign West Ham's Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, with talks over a new contract for the 27-year-old having stalled. (Football Insider), external

Roma would be interested in signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, when his Manchester United contract expires this summer, but West Ham and Everton remain potential suitors. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column