Rangnick on Ronaldo, Cavani and the race for fourth
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
After last week's humiliation by local rivals Manchester City in the derby, Manchester United have a huge week ahead, with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and, first, Tottenham in the Premier League.
Boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, here are the key lines:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are both back in training and available to face Spurs.
Luke Shaw is still positive for Covid so will miss the game.
Scott McTominay, who has a calf injury, is unlikely to be risked with Atletico to come on Tuesday.
Rangnick refused to say if he and the club were aware of Ronaldo's return to Portugal last week.
He said he hasn't asked Ronaldo if he is happy in Manchester and at the club.
He said Marcus Rashford needs to play in games regularly like he trains.
The German admitted Arsenal are favourites to finish fourth, but said there are still 10 games to play and they need to not drop any points.
He described the situation in Ukraine as a tragedy, and said he hopes they can find a peaceful solution. He added that the situation affects everybody, including the football business.