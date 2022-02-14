Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

With a trip to Portugal to face Sporting in the last 16 of the Champions League to come on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola made five changes to his side but sacrificed none of Manchester City's fluid attacking prowess.

Raheem Sterling may have suggested he was open to a move earlier in the season but he has since shown what an important player he is for Manchester City and netted a perfect hat-trick in this win against Norwich - albeit completing that feat with a tap-in from close range after his penalty was saved by Angus Gunn.

Dean Smith's Norwich did show some promise, enough to give the boss hope they may be able to take points off the sides around them, but league leaders City were too much for them at Carrow Road.

The win briefly moved Manchester City 12 points clear at the top, before Liverpool reduced that gap back to nine with a win at Burnley.