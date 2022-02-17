Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is "worth much more than £50m" as the 25-year-old prepares to make his 200th Leicester appearance.

Defensive midfielder Ndidi has been used as an emergency centre-back at times by Rodgers this season and the Foxes boss was full of praise for the Nigerian before the Europa Conference League tie with Randers this evening.

"He's been a really important player in my time here," Rodgers said. "You can see the importance I give to him in the team and how he protects the others.

"I can't speak highly enough of him. He has been first-class."

Rodgers says it is natural other clubs will be interested in Ndidi but believes he will command a high price tag.

He added: "Of course a player of his quality and mindset will attract interest, but he seems very settled here and is a pleasure to work with. £50m? He's worth much more than that."