Southampton v Everton: Pick your Toffees XI

Everton dismissed Leeds at Goodison Park on Saturday but will need to be at their best to take on a buoyant Southampton at St Mary's this weekend.

So who should Frank Lampard go for? Would you stick with the same XI that looked so dominant or is it time for Dele Alli to get a go from the start? And is 4-4-2 the shape to trouble the Saints?

It's up to you - go for the team you think Lampard ought to pick or the one you'd really like him to pick.

Either way, it's time to choose your Everton XI to face Southampton