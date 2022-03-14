Your views: 'The best Arsenal team for a long, long time'

We've been asking you for your thoughts on Arsenal's top-four chances this season. With games in hand, it looks like Champions League football is the Gunners' to lose.

Here are some of your views:

Abel: I really think that we are in a better place, and we should aim for third not fourth. It's definitely possible. This is the best Arsenal team for a long, long time.

Neil: I am a lifelong Arsenal fan and I enjoy watching this young Arsenal team play. However I am a realist and know that not losing to Liverpool will be a massive challenge.

