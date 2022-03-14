Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to BBC Sport: "It was a difficult game. I was really pleased with the players. We worked hard, we worked well. We defended well and created a couple of chances. I’m happy with the team spirit and organisation today.

"When you play against City you have to concede chances. It’s all about having your luck on the day but also putting in a shift as a team. We did that today. We fought for the luck and we got a point. We’re happy with the performance.

"[I was happy with] the way we managed the game. We defended well as a team. At times during the season we’ve struggled during difficult periods. But today we stuck together.

"We had some chances. It was that kind of feeling you can score one and win the game 1-0. I’m happy with a draw.

"Part of the game we have to learn and be more consistent if we want to be a better team. You need to roll your sleeves up and defend well and today we did that.

"It’s all about building confidence. Playing against City and not conceding is always positive. There’s a lot of positives to take to the FA Cup game."