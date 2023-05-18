Aaron Ramsdale said "it was the easiest decision in the world to commit my future to the Arsenal" after signing a new long-term deal with the club.

Since joining from Sheffield United in 2021, the 25-year-old has made 76 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

In a video message to Gunners fans, external after putting pen to paper, he goalkeeper said: "I know you guys probably weren’t too excited with the signing of myself and I totally get it. I don’t have any right to come here and expect you all to rate me from the get go.

"This is a huge club and it’s had some top-class goalkeepers along the way. But fair play, once I got into the team and got my chance, I feel like we understood each other a lot more. I feel your love and I feel like you feel mine as well.

"Hopefully you get the idea that I give everything out there. It doesn’t matter how it happens, I take responsibility for keeping that ball out of the net. I’ll do anything in my power to get that clean sheet.

"I know I’m not from around here, but you lot make me feel like I am. I get messages and love from people all around the world so I know how big the club is. You guys have took my family in, making my dad feel like a superstar. It really gives a family feel to the football club.

"You make matchdays so special and I can’t imagine anywhere else for my home stadium to be, or my home. I feel honoured that you have welcomed me in and I feel honoured that the staff want me to stay.

"It was the easiest decision in the world to commit my future to the Arsenal. So let’s keep moving forward as a club and make some more special memories."