When Roy Hodgson and Gary O'Neil meet in the dugout on Saturday, it will pit the oldest permanent Premier League manager against one of the youngest.

O'Neil, 39, is just two months older than Southampton boss Ruben Selles, while Hodgson is 36 years their superior.

The Crystal Palace boss is set to take charge of the 854th match of his career when the Eagles host the Cherries at Selhurst Park, while for O'Neil this will be his 35th match in the dugout.

O'Neil became Bournemouth boss in November, after the dismissal of Scott Parker, and has since guided the south coast club to being on the verge of Premier League safety.

Hodgson returned to Palace in similar circumstances in March, and has also had a positive impact, even leading to him being referred to as 'the great entertainer'.

It will certainly be a clash of generations when the two lock horns on Saturday.