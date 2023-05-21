Brighton 3-1 Southampton: Analysis

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Southampton arrived at Amex Stadium with their fate already sealed. In reality, their relegation has seemed inevitable for some time and defeat by Brighton was a 12th top-flight game without a win.

The visitors looked bereft of ideas and intensity but they could have taken the lead before the Seagulls took control when Carlos Alcaraz fired wide after a brisk counter-attack. However, Mohamed Elyounoussi's goal just before the hour mark was Southampton's first attempt on target.

After the disappointment of Theo Walcott having an equaliser ruled out by the video assistant referee, Pascal Gross' goal killed Saints' challenge and meant a fourth away game in a row in which they had conceded at least three goals, for the first time since 2012-13.

On a brighter note, right-back Tino Livramento made his return after 13 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in the corresponding fixture last season.

Saints will want to end their stay in the Premier League on a high against Liverpool, but work will already have started behind the scenes as they prepare to launch a promotion bid at the first time of asking, with Swansea boss Russell Martin heavily linked to lead the charge.