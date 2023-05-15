Former Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor has praised Manchester City for their relentless winning mentality and says he believes no other club can compete with them.

City closed in on a fifth Premier League title in six years with victory over Everton on Sunday and only need one more win from their final three games to secure the trophy.

After 11 wins in a row, many have already crowned City as champions.

"They are so calm and collected," Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It is a cliche but when the going gets tough, the tough get going. At this point season after season, they just seem to get going.

"I think the only hope any team has got is Pep Guardiola winning the Champions League and calling it quits in England. I'm not sure anyone can compete with this City team at this minute."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, describing City as "a machine on and off the pitch".

"They are so relentless and dominant, particularly at the business end of the season," he added.

Did you know?

Manchester City have won each of their last 11 matches in the Premier League, with the last three instances of a team winning as many consecutive games in the competition all being by Pep Guardiola’s side (previously a 12-game run ending in January 2022 and a 15-game run ending in March 2021).

