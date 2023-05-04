Nathaniel Clyne is back in training while Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are out injured and Naouirou Ahamada will be assessed for a knock on his ankle.

Hodgson was asked if he will still be at the club next season: "All I'm looking forward to is the next training session and the next game. What will be, will be in football. I dont have any expectations or dreams. I'm enjoying my daily life living in the present. "

On reaching 40 points: "It was a really good way to reach the total. There is no doubt when we look below us that it is impossible for three teams to overtake us. Had it been mathematical I’d never have believed it possible. We are looking forward to finish the season well. 13 points is an excellent reward from five games - I’d like it to be a good reward after 10 games. That will be dependent on the drive and ambition the players have."

On Eberechi Eze taking a penalty instead of Wilfried Zaha: "That surprised me. We talked before the game that Wilf was the designated taker. They were talking together after Wilf had taken that bad knock and that had injured him to some extent. He made a sensible decision as we have got several good penalty takers at the club."