Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

For all the ambitions of Manchester City's rivals, it is still very hard to make a case for them not to be celebrating another title this time next season.

Guardiola's side will not be standing still waiting for others to catch up - he will not only be aware of rivals' desires but will already be making plans to snuff them out.

There may be change ahead with the likes of Aymeric Laporte and even the brilliant captain Ilkay Gundogan having their futures debated but Guardiola's own quest for perfection makes it likely they will start next season stronger than they ended this.

Jude Bellingham looks en route to Real Madrid but City will be waiting to pounce if there is any hitch while Croatia's outstanding young defender Josko Gvardiol is another name linked with a move to Etihad Stadium. Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is another being mentioned.

The remarkable Erling Haaland has been a game changer even for this all-conquering City team and Guardiola will be on the lookout for another who can switch the dial still further in their favour.

This is the equation those with hopes of putting at least a temporary halt to City's overpowering dominance have to solve.

