Southampton 1-2 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton boss Frank Lampard to BBC Match of the Day: "Their goal came from a mistake from us. I thought we had control of the game in the first half and we just needed to do more, the extra 20 per cent to go and win the game, that’s what I felt.

"I don’t think either team were at their best but their goal kickstarted us – it was a quick reaction, a good reaction and we get our two goals. Then we have a period where we need to score again when we are on top and we didn’t but we dug in at the end.

"I’m really pleased – three points on the road in the Premier League is not easy, we all know that, so it was a good effort. Goals from set-pieces are so crucial – Amadou gets a good contact back across the goal and Conor connects really well. Then obviously Dwight’s goal was a fantastic finish from a tight angle.

"We showed great spirit – we’ve perhaps deserved more earlier in the season and didn’t get it, but today we dug in and got what we have deserved over time.

"The minute we rest is our downfall - it's important we realise there is a long way for us to go. We can get much better than how we played today. There are glimpses, there were big glimpses against West Ham in our last game. There's a nice competitive feel to the squad but we need to stay on it."