Nottingham Forest's aim at the start of the season was to avoid relegation and, as things stand, the club are where they should be in the table, says former Reds winger Paul Anderson.

S﻿even games into the season, Forest are in the bottom three after one win, one draw and five defeats. But Anderson believes that the campaign will turn out positively.

H﻿e told BBC Radio Nottingham: "﻿If we’re going into the football side of it, from a Forest point of view, they have done OK.

"We talk about bonding in a team and gelling and giving it time. Forest have just made a record number of signings in one transfer window - and it had to be done. I think everyone is open and honest about that.

"I think the fans knew, and the club knew, that Forest were not in a position to compete with the lack of squad they had at the end of last season. It’s going to take time.

"You have people coming from all over the world and Steve Cooper has got to bring them all together, get them on the same page. I think there has been some really positive performances at times.

"What would expectations have been at the start of the season? As soon as we got promoted, it was: 'Can we avoid relegation?' They are going to be in a bit of a relegation scrap potentially but, right now, Forest are probably where they are supposed to be.

"Given a little bit of time, it will hopefully be positive at the end of the season."

