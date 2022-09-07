Arteta on Tuchel, Smith Rowe and pursuing Europa League success
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to face FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday.
Here are the top lines from the Arsenal boss:
On the sacking of Thomas Tuchel by Chelsea Arteta said he was surprised and that managers must "enjoy" their day because "you never know what's coming".
He says Arsenal have a number of injuries for the match in Switzerland where they'll face "an opponent that is going to make life difficult for us".
Emile Smith Rowe will not feature after suffering an injury in the warm down after the weekend defeat to Manchester United.
The Gunners' boss stressed he wants to maintain "momentum" and that the club will take the Europa League "very seriously".
Asked about Arsenal's last European trophy arriving in 1994, Arteta said he hoped he could be the man to "break that negative record".